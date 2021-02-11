W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.77-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $446.79-455.22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.29 million.W. R. Grace & Co. also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.63-3.93 EPS.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.23. 2,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.95 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. W. R. Grace & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

