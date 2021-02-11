Wade G W & Inc. Acquires New Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Chewy by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Chewy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.39.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $107.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of -249.04 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $115.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.46.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $12,573,206.80. Also, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 703,140 shares of company stock valued at $65,450,471 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

