Wade G W & Inc. Buys Shares of 20,000 Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Separately, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $13.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.81.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $784.35 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Advantage Solutions Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

