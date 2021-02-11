Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 9.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 38.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 203,152 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 18.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 2.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,504,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -53.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

