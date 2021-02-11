Wade G W & Inc. Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT opened at $192.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.