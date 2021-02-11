Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,640.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 405,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 382,209 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,356,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,009,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 98,051 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter worth about $953,000.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $34.58.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.