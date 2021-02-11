Wade G W & Inc. Invests $278,000 in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 143.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,414,000 after purchasing an additional 504,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $11,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 139,795 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 85,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 277.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.45. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30.

