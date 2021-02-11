Wade G W & Inc. Invests $547,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $304.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.90 and its 200-day moving average is $229.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.77.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

