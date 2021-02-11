Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lowered by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $144.32. The company had a trading volume of 22,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.65 and a 200-day moving average of $142.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

