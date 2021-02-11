Walter Stanley Berman Sells 19,000 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total value of $4,029,710.00.

Walter Stanley Berman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $1,238,314.77.

NYSE:AMP opened at $215.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.33. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $217.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

