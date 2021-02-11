Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Hits New 52-Week High at $265.60

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $265.60 and last traded at $253.37, with a volume of 1875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $251.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Get Watsco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.99 and its 200 day moving average is $234.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.