WBI Investments Acquires 1,305 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WBI Investments grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 411,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,797,672. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a market cap of $210.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

