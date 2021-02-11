WBI Investments Has $1.54 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

WBI Investments increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 209.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,792 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 90,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 50,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 122,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $33.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.