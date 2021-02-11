WBI Investments Has $4.09 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

WBI Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in Shopify were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

SHOP traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,463.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,429. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,185.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,059.37. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $178.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 931.48, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

