Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after buying an additional 627,663 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after buying an additional 322,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 308.1% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,271,000 after buying an additional 146,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,555,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,399 shares of company stock worth $46,499,111 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $592.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,822. The company has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 167.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $543.35 and a 200-day moving average of $502.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

