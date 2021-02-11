Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,619 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,423,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,668 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,032,000 after purchasing an additional 78,469 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 959,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 208,339 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,957,078 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

