Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $4.71 Million in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

USMV traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $67.91. 3,790,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.