Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

IJH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.08. 94,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,747. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $253.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

