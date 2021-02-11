Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.15. 1,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,927. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $156.17 and a twelve month high of $259.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.60.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

