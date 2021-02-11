Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes $401,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,755,000 after buying an additional 458,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,321,000 after buying an additional 406,948 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after buying an additional 359,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,707,000 after buying an additional 348,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.17. 41,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,286,929. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

