WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 1.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.38. 112,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,679. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.70, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

