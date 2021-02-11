WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

TUP stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.71. 22,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,859. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.47 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

