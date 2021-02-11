WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases Shares of 12,000 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth $2,400,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 19,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,077,520. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $61.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

