WebDollar Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded up 49.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WebDollar has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. WebDollar has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $16,751.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About WebDollar

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 16,360,141,128 coins and its circulating supply is 12,412,192,871 coins. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WebDollar

WebDollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

