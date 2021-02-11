Wedbush Raises The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $55.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

CAKE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of CAKE opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

