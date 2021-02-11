Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Has $646,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 537,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,797,672. The company has a market cap of $209.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

