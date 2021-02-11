Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.48. 42,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,062. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.65. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $87.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

