Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.00. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 20,917 shares.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $487,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

