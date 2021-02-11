Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,003 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 78,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,640 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 31,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 748,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,691,484. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of -294.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

