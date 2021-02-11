Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.9% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.91. 88,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,251,078. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.