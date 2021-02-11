Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,977,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,404,000 after buying an additional 244,297 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $359.30. The stock had a trading volume of 72,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,676. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $360.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.