Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 748 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $103.64. The company had a trading volume of 77,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,550. The firm has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

