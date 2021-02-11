Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 5.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Universal Display by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Universal Display by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.88.

NASDAQ OLED traded up $4.83 on Thursday, hitting $240.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,903. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.