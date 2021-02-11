Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.93.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Welltower alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 78,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. Welltower has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.