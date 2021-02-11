WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.93. WESCO International also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-6.00 EPS.

WCC opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $89.53.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded WESCO International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.89.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

