WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $89.33, but opened at $82.00. WESCO International shares last traded at $71.37, with a volume of 8,884 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 213,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in WESCO International by 221.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

