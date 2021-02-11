West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.19. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 25,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Get West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) alerts:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) Company Profile (CVE:WHY)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.