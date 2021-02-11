Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of WAL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.39. 745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,768. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.