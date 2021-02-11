WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WestRock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,831. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

