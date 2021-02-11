Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$20.00 at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) stock opened at C$18.57 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. has a twelve month low of C$11.88 and a twelve month high of C$19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

