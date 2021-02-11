Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Stock Price Up 18.3%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) rose 18.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 198,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the average daily volume of 38,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $142.34 million, a P/E ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Frank purchased 5,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,540.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 42,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 53,517 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 571,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 40,856 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.