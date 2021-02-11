Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,687 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

