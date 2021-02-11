William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $169.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.62. Seagen has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $1,454,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

