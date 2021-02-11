WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Trading Up 12.2%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) was up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 6,902,947 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,291,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on WiMi Hologram Cloud in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

