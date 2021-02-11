Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. CX Institutional grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

