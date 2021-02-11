Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Purchases 3,850 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 233.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

NYSE:DQ opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.60 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

