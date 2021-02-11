Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Raises Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 32.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 330,236 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Rowe lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

