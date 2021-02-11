Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 309.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70.

