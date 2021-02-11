Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 312.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 34.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 75.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $342.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

