WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WETF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 44,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 62,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WETF stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $846.57 million, a P/E ratio of -51.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

